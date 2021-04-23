centerpiece top story
3 shot near 10th and Park in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- Three people were injured in a shooting Friday evening shortly before 10 p.m. in Kansas City.
The shooting happened at 10th and Park in KCMO.
Police say the injuries are non-life threatening.
Blood and bulletholes were found inside a truck in the area. No one was found inside the truck.
Police say all of the victims arrived at the hospital.
Nick Sloan
Assignment Editor
