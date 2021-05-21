KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV) -- Charges are now filed in one of two break-ins at licensed gun stores that happened about 20 minutes apart last year.
A $5,000 reward is still available to help catch the suspects who are responsible for the second break-in.
Three men are facing federal charges for breaking into DrumMagazines LLC on December 8, 2020.
The suspects forced their way inside the business around 12:30 a.m. in Kansas City off Sterling Avenue.
According to federal court records, they stole 81 firearms during the DrumMagazines burglary.
Jonathan Story is charged with stealing a firearm from a licensed dealer and unlawful transport of firearms.
Bobby J. Booker, Jr. is charged with stealing a firearm from a licensed dealer. Clinton Patt is charged with stealing a firearm from a licensed dealer and receiving a stolen firearm.
That same morning, thieves drove a vehicle through the front glass windows of Hughes Defense in Blue Springs. During that break-in, they did not steal any firearms.
“They basically drove through glass and caused about $30,000 worth of damage. They got in and realized that there were no firearms because we do lock up our firearms in an armory at night,” Hughes Defense owner Gavin Hughes said. “It causes a huge heartache because that damage costs a lot of money, insurance does help out, but they don't cover everything.”
Hughes has increased security at his location with additional cameras, motion detectors and other deterrents. Hughes replaced the damaged glass store front with a reinforced concrete, rebar and cinderblock wall.
The ATF is still offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of any of the suspects responsible for the burglary at Hughes Defense last year. Anyone with information is asked to call ATF at 1-888-ATF-TIPS or contact Kansas City Crime Stoppers at 816-474-TIPS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.