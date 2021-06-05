KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- Three people were injured following a crash involving an ATA bus.
Police say the bus was traveling eastbound when it collided with a southbound Ford Sedan.
Two women were in the vehicle and both were transported to the hospitals with serious injuries.
The bus driver was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The crash happened at 12th and McGee around 5:30 on Saturday.
