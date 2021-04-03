KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- One person suffered critical injuries following a wreck Saturday afternoon.
The three-vehicle crash around 4:30 p.m. at Lawndale and Independence in KCMO hurt three people, according to Kansas City police.
Police say a blue Chevrolet Equinox and green Kia Soul were heading eastbound on Independence Avenue when a gold Ford Crossover crossed over the yellow lines and struck the Chevy head on. The green Kia rear-ended the Chevy following the collision.
The driver of the Chevy was transported to the hospital with critical injuries.
Police say impairment is under investigation for the driver of the Ford vehicle.
