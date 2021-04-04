INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- UPDATE: She's been found.
ORIGINAL STORY
A 20-year-old woman has been reported as missing in Independence.
Jamila Sullivan, 20, was last seen in the 1800 block of S. Swope Drive at her place of employment.
Police say she was picked up by an unknown person around 8:50 p.m. on Saturday evening and has not been seen since.
If you see her, please contact Independence police at 816-836-3600.
