INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) --- A 20-year-old man was killed in a shooting Saturday morning in Independence.
Police say at 5:30 a.m. Saturday, they reported to the 3800 block of S. Blue Ridge Blvd on a shooting call.
There, they discovered a man inside a home who had been shot.
He was pronounced dead on scene.
Police identified the victim as Kentral Gray, a 20-year-old Kansas City resident.
No suspect has been taken into custody at this time.
