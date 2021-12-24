INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) --- A 2-year-old child has died in Independence after police determined the child was handling a gun and it discharged.
Police reported to the 500 block of South Glenwood Avenue at around 4:30 p.m. on what was initially believed to be a drive-by shooting.
An adult inside the house fled the scene in a vehicle before police arrived.
A person of interest has been identified in the case.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News for more.
