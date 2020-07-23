Police Lights

INDEPENDENCE, MO. (KCTV) --- Two people were injured Thursday evening in a shooting in Independence. 

Police say the shooting happened in the 18800 block of E. Wigwam Place in the northeast part of the city. 

The shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. on Thursday. 

The conditions of the two victims have not been released by the police department. 

If you have more information, contact the Independence Police Department at 816-325-7777. 

