INDEPENDENCE, MO. (KCTV) --- Two people were injured Thursday evening in a shooting in Independence.
Police say the shooting happened in the 18800 block of E. Wigwam Place in the northeast part of the city.
The shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. on Thursday.
The conditions of the two victims have not been released by the police department.
If you have more information, contact the Independence Police Department at 816-325-7777.
