KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- Two people were taken to the hospital following a fire in Kansas City, KS. on Sunday morning.
Fire crews reported to a structure fire Sunday morning in the 1400 block of Garfield Avenue in KCK.
It was upgraded to a two-alarm fire.
A spokesperson for the KCK Fire Department said two civilians had to jump from the second floor of the building to escape.
They suffered burns and were transported to the hospital.
A firefighter was also injured after falling through the porch of the home.
