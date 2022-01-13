SHAWNEE, KS (KCTV) --- Two teenagers were shot following an altercation Thursday evening in Shawnee.
A 17-year-old boy was shot in the torso and an 18-year-old man was wounded in the leg.
The shooting was reported around 5:30 p.m. in the 21600 block of 51st Place.
The victims told police that two individuals they were acquainted with came to the house and a disturbance occurred.
One of the suspects fired a weapon and wounded the teens.
The suspects are only described as a white male and a black male, both in their late teens to early 20s. They fled the scene in a white vehicle described as "possibly a Ford Focus."
Both suffered critical injuries in the shooting.
