RAYTOWN, MO (KCTV) -- Police in Raytown are investigating a shooting that left two individuals in the hospital.
Police say the shooting happened around 5 p.m. in the 6900 block of Harvard Avenue.
Two victims were transported to the hospital and their injuries are described as serious.
There's no information about suspects at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.