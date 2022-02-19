House fire in KCFD
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- Fire crews in Kansas City rescued two individuals during a house fire on Saturday night. 

Police have one person in custody

The fire was reported around 9:10 p.m. in the area of Gladstone Boulevard and E. 6th Street.

When arriving, a working house fire call was made. Defensive operations are being carried out.

No injuries were reported. 

