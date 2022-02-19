KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- Fire crews in Kansas City rescued two individuals during a house fire on Saturday night.
Police have one person in custody
The fire was reported around 9:10 p.m. in the area of Gladstone Boulevard and E. 6th Street.
Crews used 2 master streams and 3 hand lines. pic.twitter.com/40Jk5z1X3T— KCFD (@KCMOFireDept) February 20, 2022
When arriving, a working house fire call was made. Defensive operations are being carried out.
No injuries were reported.
Crews are still putting out hot spots to this fire. pic.twitter.com/f71ksU8zit— KCFD (@KCMOFireDept) February 20, 2022
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News for more.
