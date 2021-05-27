Mid-Continent Public Library

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- Two branches of the Mid-Continent Public Library will be closed until early next week due to flooding.

North Oak Branch, located at 8700 N. Oak Trfy and the Riverside Branch, located at 2700 NW Vivion Road, were closed late Thursday due to flooding from the recent storms.

No library materials were damaged.

All holds and due dates will be extended until Tuesday, though the book drops will remain open.

