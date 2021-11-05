KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- Two men are facing federal charges in connection to a string of car break-ins at entertainment districts in Kansas City. Kansas City police warned the public in June about the rash of break-ins after dozens of firearms were stolen from vehicles.
Court records show investigators received a search warrant to review Facebook activity of several suspects. Investigators say they found photos and videos showing the men were trying to sell stolen guns online by posting what firearms were for sale and quoting a price.
KCPD sent out an alert in June after officers took dozens of reports of cars being broken into on Friday and Saturday nights around Westport, the Crossroads, 18th and Vine and a few at the Power & Light District. Police say it appeared the thieves were not rummaging to look for anything valuable but instead seeing a gun in plain sight and then breaking a window to steal it.
According to court records, ATF investigators executed search warrants at two apartments and a home connected to the suspects. They say when they arrested Treyon Bloodsoe they found nine firearms including guns that were previously reported stolen. He is charged with two counts of possession of a stolen firearm
When officers arrested Roy Rushing, ATF investigators say they found seven firearms including guns that were previously reported stolen. He is charged with possession of a stolen firearm and
possession of a firearm while under indictment for a felony offense.
Kansas City police say they have not seen a continued increase in gun thefts from vehicles but say break-ins where people are searching for guns still occur. They continue to urge gun owners to secure firearms somewhere other than in their vehicle.
