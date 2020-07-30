INDEPENDENCE, MO. (KCTV) -- Two men have been charged in connection to a fatal shooting at an Independence convenience store.
Sean Matlock, 20, and Korey Matlock, 18, have been charged with second-degree murder, attempted robbery and armed criminal action.
The July 27th shooting of SirJohn R. Harris remains under investigation, according to police.
A $100,000 bond has been requested.
The shooting happened at the 7-Eleven located in the 12000 block of US 40 Highway. Surveillance video was key in the investigation, court documents state.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.