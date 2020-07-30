Sean Matlock and Korey Matlock

Sean Matlock (left) and Korey Matlock.

INDEPENDENCE, MO. (KCTV) -- Two men have been charged in connection to a fatal shooting at an Independence convenience store.

Sean Matlock, 20, and Korey Matlock, 18, have been charged with second-degree murder, attempted robbery and armed criminal action.

The July 27th shooting of SirJohn R. Harris remains under investigation, according to police.

A $100,000 bond has been requested.

The shooting happened at the 7-Eleven located in the 12000 block of US 40 Highway. Surveillance video was key in the investigation, court documents state.

