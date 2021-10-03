JOHNSON COUNTY, MO. (KCTV) --- Two people were killed in an aircraft crash Sunday morning near Warrensburg, MO.
The Johnson County Fire Protection District reports the crash happened northwest of Warrensburg at around 10:07 a.m.
They said both were occupants of the ultralight aircraft.
It happened in a rural area near Hazel Hill Lake.
The victims' names have not been released.
