PLATTE COUNTY, MO (KCTV) --- A 14-year-old and a 37-year-old were killed in a crash Sunday morning in Platte County.
The crash happened at 9:47 a.m. on 92 Highway near B Highway.
The sheriff's office says a 2003 Chrysler Town and Country minivan was traveling westbound when it left the shoulder of the road, overcorrected and crossed into the eastbound lane.
The vehicle struck a 2021 Ford Edge.
A 37-year-old man who was driving the minivan and a 14-year-old passenger in the vehicle died at the scene.
Two young children in the minivan were also injured, but are expected to recover.
A 67-year-old woman who was driving the Ford Edge was also injured.
According to the sheriff's office, alcohol may be a factor in the crash.
“Crashes like this one are a tragedy for all involved, their families and their communities," Platte County Sheriff Mark Owen said. "It also highlights the importance of wearing seat belts. I encourage everyone to properly utilize seat belts and child safety seats every time they are in a vehicle.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.