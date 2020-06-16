MANHATTAN, KS (KCTV) --- Kansas State University has confirmed that two student-athletes have tested positive for the coronavirus following polymerase chain reaction testing.
The athletics department did not specify which sport these athletes play.
But now each of them will be medically managed according to the current, local, state, national, and CDC guidelines, which begins with self-isolation for 10 days and until the patient is without fever for 72 hours without medication.
Because of the athletics department "return-to-campus" policy, the athletes have not been allowed inside any department facilities and can't participate in any team activities until they display a negative test result.
“We will always keep our focus on the health and well-being of our student-athletes and staff,” Athletics Director Gene Taylor said in a statement. “A small number of positive tests was something that we were anticipating based on what we are seeing from across college football, and our medical staff and coaching staffs are well-prepared for the next steps. While we know this is a very fluid situation, we have a great plan in place and all of our student-athletes have done their part in following the correct procedures to return to campus.”
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News for more.
