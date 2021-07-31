KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- Two Kansas City police officers suffered non-life threatening injuries after their vehicle was struck on Saturday evening.
The wreck happened around Prospect Avenue and Gregory Boulevard about 7:05 p.m. on Saturday.
A patrol car sustained serious damage in the crash.
Police say the two officers were responding to an emergency call in the area of Meyer and Troost.
The cruiser was heading southbound when it was struck by the second vehicle, driven by a 28-year-old woman. She was also transported to the hospital.
All three injured parties are expected to survive.
