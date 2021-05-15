Police lights generic daytime
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- Two Kansas City police officers were injured Saturday afternoon after they were dragged by an impaired driver.

Police say the incident happened Saturday afternoon in the area of 44th Street and Flora Avenue.

Officers were attempting to arrest an impaired driver of a brown Cadillac CT5 when he refused to exit the vehicle.

The suspect attempted to flee the scene and in the process, sideswiped a parked grey Nissan Sentra and a blue Ford Escape.

Officers were working to remove the driver of the initial vehicle when they were dragged by the vehicle.

One officer fell off prior to the impact with the second vehicle and suffered minor injuries.

The second officer was hanging on the passenger side of the Cadillac when it struck the Ford.

He was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

