KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) --- Two juveniles have been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a KCK teenager.
Kaden Bauswell, 15, was murdered in the 6600 block of Cleveland on June 8.
This week, a 17-year-old was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Metro Fugitive Task Force of Omaha and a 16-year-old was taken in custody by the U.S. Marshals Las Cruces in New Mexico.
Both will face charges in Wyandotte County, according to the Kansas City, KS. Police Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.