Shooting near Westport

Two people were injured during a drive-by shooting Saturday near Westport. 

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Police are at the scene of a drive-by shooting that happened mid-day Saturday near the Westport area in Kansas City. 

Two males are reportedly shot and are suffering from non-life threatening injuries.

Both men were found in different locations.

A spokesperson for the Westport Entertainment District organization said the shooting did not happen in the entertainment district itself: 

The shooting around noon was near the Westport post office. According to police the preliminary indication is the shooting is not random. Westport Entertainment District’s security and police confirm this incident did not happen in the entertainment district.

