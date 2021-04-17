KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Police are at the scene of a drive-by shooting that happened mid-day Saturday, in Westport.
Two males are reportedly shot and are suffering from non-life threatening injuries. Both men were found in different locations.
This is a developing story, KCTV5 will continue to update you from the scene.
