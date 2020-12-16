KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Two people were seriously hurt following a crash at 84th Street and Blue Ridge Boulevard.
Police say a 68-year-old woman is in critical condition after a car flipped over.
A black Ford Explorer that hit the woman's vehicle almost looks like it just pulled over southbound, but police in fact it was driving northbound crossed over into oncoming traffic, hitting that woman.
The driver's side door is open because the driver bailed and police have yet to find him.
A neighbor’s Ring doorbell did not capture the crash in progress, but did show several people running to the Chevy that had flipped apparently to try to help her.
It did not show the man running off from the Explorer.
Police say the driver of the Explorer did have a woman in the passenger seat.
She stuck around and has serious injuries.
