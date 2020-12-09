KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV) -- Two people are in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle at 107th and Blue Ridge Boulevard.
Investigators say two vehicles were traveling northbound on Blue Ridge Boulevard when one of the vehicles rear-ended a second vehicle.
Both vehicles lost control and struck two individuals who were sitting at a bus stop in the area.
The two individuals are a man and a woman. No ages were given out.
Two juveniles, 3 and 16, were inside one of the vehicles but were unharmed in the crash.
Police say a driver of one of the vehicles is being checked out for impairment.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News for more.
