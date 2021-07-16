KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) --- Police in KCK are investigating a double-shooting that left two people dead on Friday morning.
Police say they responded to the 700 block of Pawnee around 5 a.m.
There, they discovered two men near a vehicle that appeared to crash into a parked vehicle in the area.
It was later determined the victims were shot.
The victims were only described as two young adult Hispanic males in their 20s.
The case is under investigation and no arrests have been made yet.
If you have more information, call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).
