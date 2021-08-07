INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) --- Two individuals have been arrested following a disturbance inside the Independence Center.
The incident happened at around 5:45 p.m., according to police.
Police say off duty officers and an officer assigned to the mall responded to a disturbance involving multiple individuals.
They were informed about a possible "armed disturbance with two subjects brandishing firearms."
Officers later arrested two individuals outside of the mall in connection tot he incident.
No injuries were reported.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News for more.
