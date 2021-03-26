CHARLESTON, MO (KCTV/KMOV) – An Amber Alert has been canceled after a 15-year-old who was taken from a bus stop in Charleston, Missouri, has been found safe.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol issued the alert Friday morning after Ken’niyah McCain was reportedly taken from a bus stop at South Sixth Street and Commercial Street around 7:30 a.m. Friday. Troopers said two black men in dark colored clothing driving a black Chevrolet Tahoe or Suburban took McCain, who was wearing blue pajama bottoms and an unknown shirt.
McCain was found safe but the suspect vehicle has not been located, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.
Charleston is located about 150 miles south of St. Louis in Mississippi County.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact police at 573-683-3737.
Editor's note: An earlier version of this story stated the suspects were two white men, which is what highway patrol first released.
