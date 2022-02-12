KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- He's been found safe!
ORIGINAL STORY
A 14-year-old boy has been reported missing in Kansas City.
Youses Tamsamani, 14, was last seen on Feb. 12 in the 3500 block of NE 85th Street.
He was wearing a blue jacket and black jeans.
Police say Tamsamani has medical conditions that require care.
If you see him, please contact police immediate at 911 or call the Missing Persons Department at 816-234-5136.
