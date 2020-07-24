KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A local advocate known as a resource for cold case homicides is helping to conduct a virtual vigil for murder victims and their families, as Kansas City's homicide rate soars.
Michelle Metje's son Corey Laykovich was killed on Crackerneck Road in Independence seven years, and Metje had to wait three years before her son's murder case was solved.
Metje's created Corey's Network as a resource for local homicide victims' families, as well as to bring awareness to area cold cases. Each year, she brings together families whose loved ones have been killed, to bring attention to the cold cases.
There are close to 300 open homicide cases in the KC metro area.
The COVID-19 pandemic this year is changing the way the group meets up. The group usually stands on the side of the road with posters showing the faces of their loved ones. They pray and pass out fliers to cars driving by.
But this year, the group is going virtual. It will be broadcasted live on Facebook starting at 9 a.m., and they hope this will give people across the country a chance to help solve the open cases.
"Number one, show families that someone still cares. Number two, get the information out to as many people as possible," Metje said. "And number three, find peace and justice for these families, because we're hoping someone in California will see this and say, 'Wow, that hasn't be solved and I know something.'"
You can take part in the vigil starting at 9 a.m. here:
https://m.facebook.com/CoreysNetwork.org/
This is a collaborative effort between local police departments and community partners, including:
Momma On a Mission
Corey's Network
Kansas City, MO Police Department
Kansas City, KS Police Department
Crime Stoppers of Greater Kansas City
Jackson County Sheriff's Department
Kansas Missing and Unsolved Homicides
Healing Pathway KC
Concerned Clergy Coalition
AdHoc Group Against Crime
AIM 4 Peace
GLOW
Parents of Murdered Children
