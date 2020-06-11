KANSAS CITY, KS. (KCTV) --- A $100,000 reward is being offered for information in connection to the arrest and conviction of anyone responsible for the death of Alonzo Brooks.
Brooks' body was found in a creek in La Cynge, KS. in May 2004.
The FBI is investigating the death as a "potential racially-motivated crime." He was 23 at the time of his death.
“We are investigating whether Alonzo was murdered,” U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister. “His death certainly was suspicious, and someone, likely multiple people, know(s) what happened that night in April 2004. It is past time for the truth to come out. The code of silence must be broken. Alonzo’s family deserves to know the truth, and it is time for justice to be served.”
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the FBI at 816-512-8200 or 816-474-TIPS or submit a tip online at fbi.tips.gov.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News for more.
