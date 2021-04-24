INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) --- A local used car dealership has fallen victim to an overnight sweep of their vehicle lot.
Employees at H & H Motors Group in Independence are searching for not one, not two, but 10 vehicles after their lot was swiped early Saturday morning.
"When you get robbed, you feel the pinch and with the economic times nowadays with the COVID pandemic and everything we're going through," said Sam Bai, a sales agent. "This process is tough because everyone is having a hard time."
The business is hoping their community can make their hard times a little bit easier.
Thanks to their surveillance cameras, they have footage showing the suspects arriving around 2 a.m., stealing over $60,000 worth of vehicles.
"We have a big gate so they went through the back gate that’s at the back of the lot," said Nicolie Mihailov, a sales agent at the business.
The group has several locations around the metro area and over the years, have dealt with several break-ins and incidents.
"When you walk in and you look at your investment being wasted, it hurts and all we can do is get together and just try to recoup as much as we can," Bai said. "We need the public to help us out so we can move forward from this."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.