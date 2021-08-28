JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) --- Authorities are investigating after two children were found dead in a residential pool.
Jackson County Sheriff Darryl Forte said they were both under the age of 3.
A 1-year-old and 2-year-old were found unresponsive in a pool near Smart Road and Bob White Lane after authorities were called out to the scene at 4:12 p.m.
They were both transported to the hospital, where they were pronounced dead.
Forte called it a "death investigation."
Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker, in a tweet, said it was a "tragic outcome for our community but all avenues of investigation are being investigated."
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News for more.
Two possible drowning victims, both under 3 years of age, were found in a residential swimming pool near Smart and Bob White. Both transported to hospital where they were pronounced deceased. Will update as facts become available. @JacksonCountyMO @cityofLS @CityOfIndepMO @KCMO pic.twitter.com/vokmR8kb0S— Darryl Forte' (@sheriffforte) August 28, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.