KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) --- One person was killed and a second was injured in a shooting Wednesday evening in KCK.
The shooting was reported in the 1600 block of Walker.
Officers discovered an adult male with gunshot wounds outside of a home.
A second victim was found inside a vehicle and was pronounced dead on scene, according to police.
The shooting is under investigation. No arrests have been announced.
