LEE'S SUMMIT, MO (KCTV) -- A crash in Lee's Summit on Tuesday evening left one person dead and another hospitalized.
According to the police, the crash happened at 6:10 p.m. in the area of SW 3rd Street and SW Bridlewood Drive
When the authorities arrived, they found a white Dodge truck and a white Chevrolet Tahoe SUV in the intersection.
Their initial investigation indicates that the SUV was leaving a stop sign on Bridlewood in order to go north, make a left turn on 3rd Street and go west.
Meanwhile, the pickup was going east and hit the driver's side door of the SUV.
The person driving the pickup was the only person inside and was pronounced dead at the scene. This person's name will not be released until their family has been notified.
The person driving the SUV was taken to a local hospital for serious injuries. His condition has since been upgraded and he is alert and conscious.
Investigators are working to determine the cause of the crash.
