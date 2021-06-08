A crash in Lee's Summit on Tuesday evening at SW 3rd Street and SW Bridlewood Drive left one person dead and another in the hospital.

LEE'S SUMMIT, MO (KCTV) -- A crash in Lee's Summit on Tuesday evening left one person dead and another hospitalized.

According to the police, the crash happened at 6:10 p.m. in the area of SW 3rd Street and SW Bridlewood Drive

When the authorities arrived, they found a white Dodge truck and a white Chevrolet Tahoe SUV in the intersection. 

Their initial investigation indicates that the SUV was leaving a stop sign on Bridlewood in order to go north, make a left turn on 3rd Street and go west.

Meanwhile, the pickup was going east and hit the driver's side door of the SUV. 

The person driving the pickup was the only person inside and was pronounced dead at the scene. This person's name will not be released until their family has been notified.

The person driving the SUV was taken to a local hospital for serious injuries. His condition has since been upgraded and he is alert and conscious. 

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the crash. 

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2021 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.