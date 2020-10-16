KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A man is dead and a woman was hospitalized after they were shot in their Kansas City home Thursday night.
Police and emergency crews responded at 10:45 p.m. to Norledge Avenue near North Denver Avenue in response to a shooting. Witnesses told police they heard gunshots and saw a man and woman shot inside their home at that location.
The witnesses said they believe that the shooter is a man who had been staying at the home, according to the Kansas City Police Department. It is unknown what the relationship is between the people inside the home.
The man who was shot was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The woman suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds and is being treated at an area hospital, police said.
The shooter fled the scene in his vehicle, but police have not released a description of the suspect or the vehicle.
Investigators continue to speak with witnesses to gather more information and determine what led up to the shooting.
This is Kansas City's 151st homicide of the year, the same total number of homicides for the city for all of 2019. The city's record for homicides in a year is 153 from 1993, during the height of the crack epidemic.
