GARDNER, KS (KCTV) -- One person is dead following a train and vehicle collision in Johnson County, Kansas.

The wreck happened at Waverly Road south of Old 56 Highway just before 4 p.m.

According to the Johnson County Sheriff's Office, a white car with one person inside was hit as it was crossing the tracks.

The BNSF train traveled went for half a mile before stopping at S. Poplar.

The driver did not survive his injuries. No one else was injured as a result of this crash.

The sheriff's office notes that this fatal train crash is unrelated to the one that happened on Tuesday in De Soto. They said, "Both tragedies serve as a reminder to drivers and pedestrians to always be vigilant around train tracks."