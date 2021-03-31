GARDNER, KS (KCTV) -- One person is dead following a train and vehicle collision in Johnson County, Kansas.
The wreck happened at Waverly Road south of Old 56 Highway just before 4 p.m.
According to the Johnson County Sheriff's Office, a white car with one person inside was hit as it was crossing the tracks.
The BNSF train traveled went for half a mile before stopping at S. Poplar.
The driver did not survive his injuries. No one else was injured as a result of this crash.
The sheriff's office notes that this fatal train crash is unrelated to the one that happened on Tuesday in De Soto. They said, "Both tragedies serve as a reminder to drivers and pedestrians to always be vigilant around train tracks."
The authorities are investigating after a train hit a pedestrian in De Soto, Kansas today.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.