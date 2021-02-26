BLUE SPRINGS, MO (KCTV) -- The Blue Springs Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting in the city.
The shooting happened around 2:50 p.m. in the 700 NW Block of 7 Highway, according to police.
A man was found with a gunshot wound and later died at a hospital.
Police say the victim was found outside near his car.
Blue Springs police and Kansas City police say two individuals were taken into custody following a pursuit in KCMO.
Two people were in the vehicle matching the description of the one associated with the Blue Springs investigation.
The pursuit wrapped up at 92nd and Richmond around 4:30 p.m.
