EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, MO (KCTV) --- One person has died following a crash in Excelsior Springs on Friday evening.
The crash happened around 8 p.m. tonight in the area of Seybold Road and Orrick Road.
One person died and two people were transported to the hospital with serious injuries.
The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.
The Missouri Highway Patrol is the lead agency investigating the crash.
