RAYTOWN, MO (KCTV) -- Around 7:30 a.m. Sunday morning, Raytown police responded to shots fired where they found the male victim.
Officers were dispatched to the 6800 block of Hawthorne. When they arrived they found a man who appeared to have been shot inside a vehicle. The man was declared dead at the scene.
Another man has been taken into custody at the scene.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Tips Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477)
