LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) -- Hundreds of frontline workers will have an opportunity few have had this year: Watch the Kansas Jayhawks men's basketball team in person.
The university donated 1,300 tickets to frontline workers in Lawrence. The tickets are good for Thursday's game at Allen Fieldhouse, when the Jayhawks take on UTEP.
“These people have sacrificed a lot for people they don’t even know,” KU basketball coach Bill Self said. “Hopefully they’ll have some people who would like to come to the game and check out their Jayhawks on Thursday.”
Among those who have been invited to attend are workers from LMH Health, KU Health Systems, the Lawrence-Douglas County Fire Department, Lawrence Emergency Medicine, police officers from the Lawrence PD and University of Kansas Police Department and the Kansas Highway Patrol.
Self made the announcement on his radio show on Tuesday.
