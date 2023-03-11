Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Heating Up The Savings
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

News

News

car crash

One person dead in crash near Linwood Blvd and Jackson Ave

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Melonne McBride
One person dead in crash near Linwood Blvd and Jackson Ave

News

No arrests have been made at this time.

Adult male suffers from fatal gunshot wounds, KCPD search for shooting suspect near 11th and Grand Avenue

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Melonne McBride
Adult male suffers from fatal gunshot wounds, KCPD search for shooting suspect near 11th and Grand Avenue

News

Kansas City man charged with firing automatic bursts at officers while fleeing the scene

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Melonne McBride
Kansas City man charged with several felonies including resisting arrest and assault in the first degree

News

After decades of K-State coverage, Fitz is now in the fight of his life.

Fitz’s Fight: K-State sportswriter inspires while fighting stage 4 cancer

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Marleah Campbell
After decades of K-State coverage, Fitz is now in the fight of his life.

Crime

Shots exchanged between US Marshals and suspect in Overland Park, standoff ongoing

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Betsy Webster and Zoe Brown
Police and U.S. Marshals are in a standoff with a man at Villa Medici Apartments after gunfire was exchanged between the man and a marshal.

Crime

Person sitting on median critically injured in hit-and-run at 31st & Stadium

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Zoe Brown
A person sitting on a median was critically injured in a hit-and-run that happened in KCMO on Friday afternoon.

Crime

Shots fired at Cass County deputies during pursuit

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Zoe Brown
Two people inside a vehicle that was pursued by two different agencies were taken into custody after shots were fired at members of law enforcement.

Crime

Man sentenced to 15 years in prison for domestic assault, other felonies

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Zoe Brown
A Kansas City man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for domestic assault and additional felonies.

News

Following evaluation, David Jungerman found not competent ahead of sentencing

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Emily Rittman and Zoe Brown
A judge ruled Friday that David Jungerman, who was found guilty of first-degree murder for killing an attorney in 2017, is not competent to move forward with sentencing.

News

Death investigation underway following search in wooded area of Gladstone

Updated: Mar. 10, 2023 at 1:41 PM CST
|
By Zoe Brown and Morgan Mobley
A death investigation is underway following a search in a wooded area of Gladstone, Missouri, not far from where a missing boy was last seen.
10 Day Forecast
10 Day Forecast

News

K-State’s Jerome Tang makes surprise hospital visit morning of TCU game

Updated: Mar. 10, 2023 at 12:45 PM CST
|
By Marleah Campbell
Taylor McWilliams, 18, has spina bifida and has been hospitalized for a week with an infection. She is also a K-State fan!

News

Chiefs Hall of Fame wideout, Super Bowl IV star Otis Taylor dies

Updated: Mar. 10, 2023 at 11:48 AM CST
|
By Greg Dailey and Nathan Vickers
"In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Derrick Thomas/Neil Smith Third and Long Foundation, where Otis and Regina were founding members."

News

Snake Saturday Parade a highlight on busy Kansas City weekend

Updated: Mar. 10, 2023 at 11:11 AM CST
|
By Joseph Hennessy
The Snake Saturday Parade in North Kansas City is back again, hitting yet another milestone for donations.

News

World of Wheels rolls into Bartle Hall for weekend show

Updated: Mar. 10, 2023 at 10:42 AM CST
|
By Joseph Hennessy
Happy Days actor and notable Chiefs fan Henry Winkler will be at the show for multiple autograph and photo sessions.

Sports

Sporting KC prepares for Saturday’s home opener

Updated: Mar. 10, 2023 at 9:28 AM CST
|
By Nathan Brennan
On March 11, Sporting will host LA Galaxy in the first home game of the season at Children’s Mercy Park

News

FORECAST: Cloudy skies and temps in the 40s for your Friday

Updated: Mar. 10, 2023 at 8:41 AM CST
|
By Greg Bennett
Scattered widespread shower activity is expected Saturday.

News

No. 22 TCU routs No. 12 K-State 80-67 in Big 12 tourney

Updated: Mar. 10, 2023 at 12:29 AM CST
|
By The Associated Press
Keyontae Johnson had 14 points and seven boards to lead the No. 3 seed Wildcats (23-9).

KC Unsolved

KC Unsolved: Detective, relatives search for justice for Mickey Blevins more than 2 years after homicide

Updated: Mar. 9, 2023 at 10:37 PM CST
|
By Emily Rittman
Family members and investigators are trying to get justice for a man who was shot and killed in October of 2020 at Eisenhower Park in Wyandotte County.

News

Is travel to Mexico safe? It depends...

Updated: Mar. 9, 2023 at 10:25 PM CST
|
By Betsy Webster
In two days, there’ve been multiple developments surrounding the kidnapping and shooting of four Americans a Mexican city. Meanwhile, many in Kansas City are planning spring break vacations, some in Mexico.

Crime

Woman pleads guilty to four counts of child abuse in Johnson County

Updated: Mar. 9, 2023 at 9:45 PM CST
|
By KCTV5 Staff
A woman has pleaded guilty to abusing children at a day care in Johnson County, Kansas.

Crime

Preliminary hearing held for man charged following 18-hour standoff

Updated: Mar. 9, 2023 at 9:13 PM CST
|
By Emily Rittman
A federal case filed against a man charged with possession with intent to distribute fentanyl will move forward. This comes following an 18-hour standoff, which occurred after three police officers were shot in Kansas City.

Crime

KC man charged with murder following 2021 shooting in vacant lot

Updated: Mar. 9, 2023 at 8:55 PM CST
|
By Zoe Brown and Emily Rittman
A KCMO man has been charged following a fatal shooting that happened in a vacant lot in 2021. This is the second killing he has been charged in connection with.

News

Shipping container studio apartments nearing completion

Updated: Mar. 9, 2023 at 8:41 PM CST
|
By Nathan Vickers
A different kind of apartment is about to go on the market in the area... They are studio units made from upcycled shipping containers!

News

Springfield, Mo., awarded Arena League football team

Updated: Mar. 9, 2023 at 6:41 PM CST
|
By KY3 Staff
The new team in Springfield will play in an arena that will be built at the Ozarks Empire Fairgrounds.

Kansas City Chiefs

NFL gives Chiefs 3 compensatory picks for 2023 Draft

Updated: Mar. 9, 2023 at 6:28 PM CST
|
By Zoe Brown
On Thursday, the NFL announced it has awarded 3 compensatory picks to the Kansas City Chiefs for the 2023 NFL Draft.

Sports

Bill Self to miss rest of Big 12 Tournament after being hospitalized

Updated: Mar. 9, 2023 at 4:39 PM CST
|
By Greg Dailey
Kansas advanced to the tournament semifinals after defeating West Virginia 78-61 Thursday afternoon.

News

Missouri voters could restore abortion rights in 2024

Updated: Mar. 9, 2023 at 4:36 PM CST
|
By The Associated Press
Missouri voters could decide on whether to restore abortion rights in the state if constitutional amendments made public Thursday make it to the 2024 ballot.

Kansas Jayhawks

No. 3 Kansas beats West Virginia 78-61 without ailing Bill Self

Updated: Mar. 9, 2023 at 4:31 PM CST
|
By The Associated Press
They will play fifth-seeded Iowa State, which beat Baylor earlier in the day, in Friday night’s semifinals.

News

Woman charged with drug distribution after 3 officers shot, will remain in custody of US Marshals Service

Updated: Mar. 9, 2023 at 4:25 PM CST
|
By Emily Rittman
According to the detective, investigators seized 8 pounds of powdered fentanyl from a car driven by Ashley Davis.

News

KS Legislature Wrap: ‘Fairness in Women’s Sports,’ AG authority sent to Governor’s desk

Updated: Mar. 9, 2023 at 3:55 PM CST
|
By Bryan Grabauskas
The Kansas Senate acted on multiple bills advanced Wednesday.

News

Rainy, gray conditions persist throughout Thursday

Updated: Mar. 9, 2023 at 2:46 PM CST
|
By Greg Bennett
Temperatures only make it to the middle 40s this afternoon with windchill values ranging within the low and middle 30s.

News

Iowa State knocks out No. 10 Baylor 78-72 in Big 12 quarters

Updated: Mar. 9, 2023 at 2:28 PM CST
|
By The Associated Press
Iowa State advanced to play third-ranked Kansas or West Virginia in the semifinal round on Friday night.

News

Gov. tours special education center, calls on Legislature for full funding

Updated: Mar. 9, 2023 at 1:38 PM CST
|
By Sarah Motter
Governor Kelly took a tour of a special education center in Kansas to highlight the need for fully funding special education in the Sunflower State.

News

Recent report ranks Kansas among states with lowest unemployment

Updated: Mar. 9, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST
|
By Sarah Motter
A recent report has found that Kansas is among the states with the lowest numbers of unemployment claims.

Crime

Passenger accused of accidentally shooting driver in drive-thru line at Jack in the Box

Updated: Mar. 9, 2023 at 1:13 PM CST
|
By Dan Greenwald
A Jefferson County man is facing charges, accused of accidentally shooting a Fenton man while both were in a car at the drive-thru window of a Jack in the Box in Deloge, Mo

Crime

Charges dropped against men accused of bringing pounds of drugs to Kansas

Updated: Mar. 9, 2023 at 12:29 PM CST
|
By Sarah Motter
Charges have been dropped against two men accused of bringing pounds of meth, heroin and fentanyl into Kansas.

News

Southwest Airlines announces three new international flights from Kansas City

Updated: Mar. 9, 2023 at 12:05 PM CST
|
By KCTV5 Staff
Southwest Airlines announced new and expanded service to a trio of international destinations.

News

Want to name a pair of baby stingrays at SEA LIFE Kansas City? Here’s how.

Updated: Mar. 9, 2023 at 11:26 AM CST
|
By KCTV5 Staff
Two Cownose Ray pups were born recently at SEA LIFE Kansas City.

News

Police: Missouri man killed wife and her dad, then himself

Updated: Mar. 9, 2023 at 11:09 AM CST
|
By The Associated Press
A rural Missouri man killed his wife and her father before fatally shooting himself, authorities said.

News

Bill Self recovering from illness at KU Med, will miss Jayhawks game

Updated: Mar. 9, 2023 at 9:45 AM CST
|
By Greg Dailey
Assistant coach Norm Roberts will serve as the acting head coach Thursday.

News

College Basketball Experience, Hall of Fame extend hours for March hoops

Updated: Mar. 9, 2023 at 9:08 AM CST
|
By Nathan Brennan
Throughout March, the experience offers extended hours: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. on Sunday.

News

Hy-Vee settles with EPA after product claimed removed found in Overland Park

Updated: Mar. 9, 2023 at 8:57 AM CST
|
By Sarah Motter
The EPA has received payment from Hy-Vee to settle a matter after a product it had been told was removed from production was found on an Overland Park grocery store shelf three months later.

News

Big 12 women’s tournament returns to historic Municipal Auditorium

Updated: Mar. 9, 2023 at 8:44 AM CST
|
By Joseph Hennessy
Municipal Auditorium has hosted nine Final Fours, more than any other facility.

News

Fans of teams or not, crowds flock to downtown KC for Big 12 Tournament

Updated: Mar. 9, 2023 at 8:19 AM CST
|
By Greg Payne
The Big 12 Tournament has brought people from near and far to downtown Kansas City.

News

Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner has a week left to respond to AG subpoena demanding her removal

Updated: Mar. 9, 2023 at 5:25 AM CST
|
By Melanie Johnson
The clock is ticking for Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner.

News

Widow of man killed in Olathe hate crime featured in new documentary

Updated: Mar. 8, 2023 at 10:40 PM CST
|
By Betsy Webster
A woman whose husband was killed in a hate crime in Olathe is now sending a message of belonging via a new documentary, which premieres in Johnson County on Thursday.

Crime

Bikes stolen from nonprofit in Kansas City

Updated: Mar. 8, 2023 at 8:49 PM CST
|
By Jiani Navarro
Bikes and equipment worth thousands of dollars were stolen from a nonprofit in Kansas City, Missouri, on Monday evening.

Crime

8 pounds of fentanyl powder seized following standoff in KCMO

Updated: Mar. 8, 2023 at 8:26 PM CST
|
By Emily Rittman and Zoe Brown
During a detention hearing, a detective testified investigators seized enough powdered fentanyl during the investigation to manufacture an estimated 3.5 million fentanyl pills with the potential to kill an estimated 2 million people.

Education

Data shows dramatic drop in Missouri students’ test scores

Updated: Mar. 8, 2023 at 7:55 PM CST
|
By Morgan Mobley
Brand new statewide performance data is revealing many Missouri school districts could be on a path toward losing full accreditation.

News

Big 12 Tournament is first showcase of new KCI terminal for visiting fans

Updated: Mar. 8, 2023 at 7:32 PM CST
|
By Nathan Vickers
On Wednesday morning, school colors from across the Big 12 were on display through the new terminal.