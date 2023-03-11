In two days, there’ve been multiple developments surrounding the kidnapping and shooting of four Americans a Mexican city. Meanwhile, many in Kansas City are planning spring break vacations, some in Mexico.
A federal case filed against a man charged with possession with intent to distribute fentanyl will move forward. This comes following an 18-hour standoff, which occurred after three police officers were shot in Kansas City.
During a detention hearing, a detective testified investigators seized enough powdered fentanyl during the investigation to manufacture an estimated 3.5 million fentanyl pills with the potential to kill an estimated 2 million people.