Widely regarded as one of the greatest sports teams in the world, New Zealand's rugby union team suffered a shock 25-15 loss on Saturday as Argentina beat the All Blacks for the first time in its history.
New Zealand, a three-time world champion, has now suffered two successive defeats for the first time since August 2011. The All Blacks lost 24-22 to Australia last weekend in Brisbane.
"This is a big day for Argentina rugby and also for our country and people," Argentina captain Pablo Matera told reporters after the Rugby Championship match.
More to follow.
