New York City mayoral candidate Andrew Yang hospitalized with apparent kidney stone, campaign says

New York City mayoral candidate Andrew Yang was hospitalized after being diagnosed with what appears to be a kidney stone, his campaign said.
Yang visited an emergency room Friday morning after experiencing abdominal pain and remains at the hospital with his wife, Evelyn, his campaign said in a statement.
Yang's public events for Friday are canceled, "but he looks forward to getting back out on the trail in the days ahead," the campaign said.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
CNN's Dan Merica contributed to this report.
