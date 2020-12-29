(KCTV) -- Like so many things during the pandemic, the New Year's Eve Times Square celebration is going virtual.
Through a free app, you can watch the celebration through nine different cameras. You can start celebrating the new year there with games, music, and art in a virtual Times Square.
In person, there won't be the traditional crowds for the New Year's Eve ball drop.
It's not open to the public because of the pandemic, but there will be some V.I.P. guests there. They're 2020's heroes, first responders, frontline and essential workers, and their families.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.