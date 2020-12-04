Change can be difficult. Nowhere is that more apparent than when a highly popular television host is replaced.
It makes sense -- these folks set the tone for the shows we love and we welcome them into our homes often.
With the passing of "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek a few weeks ago, there has been a great deal of attention paid to who will step into his role.
The argument has been made that no one truly can replace the beloved Trebek, but news that former super contestant Ken Jennings would serve as the first interim host was met with excitement.
If social media is any indication, viewers also wouldn't mind actor LeVar Burton taking over the "Jeopardy!" helm.
Here are some others who have been brought in as a replacement or new host, sometimes with mixed results:
Tyra Banks on "Dancing With the Stars": There was surprise when it was unexpectedly announced in July that Tom Bergeron would not be returning to the ballroom for the latest season of "Dancing With the Stars." Co-host Erin Andrews was also out.
Bergeron had been a staple of the competitive dance show for 15 years.
Banks got off to a bit of a bumpy start when she announced the wrong couple as safe during the competition.
Matt Lucas on "The Great British Bake Off": Lucas, who is best known for his "Little Britain" sketch show, has fared better as a new co-host on the wildly popular food show.
He replaced Sandi Toksvig -- and viewers and critics have reportedly been charmed by him, even though his actual baking skills are questionable.
"I'm happy to eat the cakes, but I'm not a great baker," Lucas recently told NPR.
Trevor Noah on "The Daily Show": There was some doubt five years ago when it was announced that Trevor Noah would be taking over for Jon Stewart.
Since then, the South African funnyman has more than made "The Daily Show" totally his own. In fact, it's hard to remember that there ever was any resistance to Noah stepping into Stewart's shoes.
Comedy Central did well.
Larry Wilmore on "The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore": Comedy Central was not as successful with this one.
Wilmore's show took over when Stephen Colbert left to replace David Letterman on "The Late Show."
Billed as a spin-off of "The Daily Show," Wilmore's show never really caught on. The network canceled it after two seasons.
The selection of a new host can be very much hit or miss. But when it works, it can bring an element to the show we didn't even know it needed.
For your weekend
Three things to watch:
'Selena: The Series'
I've been waiting for this series since Netflix announced the project in 2018.
"The Walking Dead" actress Christian Serratos portrays famed Tejano singer Selena Quintanilla-Pérez, who was on the cusp of crossover fame when she was shot and killed at the age of 23 in March 1995.
But love for the star has continued through the years, and the new series is sure to find an audience when it starts streaming on Friday.
'Big Mouth' Season 4
This is not exactly an animated series for the kiddos.
Star Nick Kroll and the gang take an irreverent look at puberty via a group of seventh graders that may make you feel both nostalgic and amused. This is a show that does not shy away from making jokes about various taboo subjects, including religion and lady parts.
Season four also starts streaming on Netflix Friday.
'The Hardy Boys'
Growing up, I loved reading "Nancy Drew" and "The Hardy Boys" mysteries.
Now Hulu is bringing the latter to the small screen.
"The Hardy Boys" will center on Frank Hardy (played be Rohan Campbell), 16, and his brother Joe (portrayed by Alexander Elliot), 12. They "are forced to move from the big city to their parent's hometown of Bridgeport for the summer," where they stay with an aunt and get embroiled in an investigation involving their father.
It starts streaming on Friday.
Two things to listen to:
If ever there was a year for podcasts, 2020 is it.
One of my faves right now is about a murder case that has been a pop culture obsession for decades.
"It Was Simple: The Betty Broderick Murders" follows the story of Broderick, who was accused of murdering her former husband and his new wife in their bed in 1989.
The true crime case famously launched two Lifetime TV movies and became the subject of the second season of TV series "Dirty John," with Amanda Peet portraying Broderick.
The podcast was launched by the Los Angeles Times.
Another great one is "Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard," where the actor brings on a variety of guests who get really real about themselves and life in general.
And Shepard doesn't exempt himself from the transparency.
He used his podcast to go public with the fact that he had relapsed after 16 years of sobriety.
Recent guests have included Hillary Clinton, Halsey and Matthew McConaughey -- and the conversations are never boring. Plus, there is always a chance Shepard's lovely wife, Kristen Bell, might make an appearance.
One thing to talk about:
Can we please just get Snoop Dogg as the official announcer for all sporting events?
The rapper, who recently launched a wine label, was absolutely the best part of the exhibition fight between retired boxers Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr.
While the bout ended in a draw, Snoop's commentary was declared the winner of the night for a fight he described as being "like two of my uncles fighting at the barbecue."
I'm still waiting for a revival of "Plizzanet Earth with Snoop Dogg," a brilliant sketch on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" in which the rapper would narrate nature footage.
Something to sip on
With a huge platform comes big responsibility.
Cardi B learned that over Thanksgiving after she tweeted about having lots of family at her home for the holiday.
There was immediate backlash after the "WAP" rapper wrote that she'd had "Twelve kids and 25 adults over the holidays. It was lit."
Not the best idea in the midst of a global pandemic when many people were lamenting not being able to see their family for safety's sake.
Cardi B apologized on Twitter: "Sorry my bad wasn't trying to make nobody feel bad.I just had my family in my home for the first time and it felt so good & uplifted me .I spent soo much money getting every1 tested but it felt worth it.I wasnt trying to offend no1." But the damage was done.
She's hardly the first celeb I've seen who's not exactly staying in a small bubble during this Covid-19 crisis. It's a good reminder, though, that fame means there are more eyes on you at all times -- and there is more of an opportunity to influence people, be it good or bad.
Stars need to be especially mindful of that right now.
Pop back here next Thursday for all the latest entertainment happenings that matter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.