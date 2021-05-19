Click here for updates on this story
MIAMI (WFOR) -- Investigators have released new video in the case of a young Pennsylvania woman who was found dead inside a South Beach hotel room during spring break.
The video, which police edited to conceal the victim, is from the hotel lobby surveillance camera.
It shows the moment when 24-year-old Christine Englehardt walks by with Dorian Taylor and Evoire Collier, the two men charged in the case.
About a half hour later, Collier and Taylor can be seen leaving the hotel.
Police also released interrogation video, where they showed Taylor a picture of Englehardt.
Collier and Taylor remain in jail, charged with sexual assault and stealing her belongings.
