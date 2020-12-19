England's chief medical officer has warned that a newly identified variant of Covid-19 "can spread more quickly" than previous strains of the virus, prompting speculation Prime Minister Boris Johnson will have to order further restrictions before Christmas.
Professor Chris Whitty, said "urgent work" is underway to establish whether the new strain, prevalent in the southeast of England, can cause a higher mortality rate.
"There is no current evidence to suggest the new strain causes a higher mortality rate or that it affects vaccines and treatments although urgent work is underway to confirm this," he said in a statement.
As with other new variants or strains of Covid-19, this one carries a genetic fingerprint that makes it easy to track, and it happens to be one that is now common. That does not mean the mutation has made it spread more easily, nor does it not necessarily mean this variation is more dangerous.
Multiple experts in the genetics and epidemiology of viruses are noting that this one could be just a "lucky" strain that's been amplified because of a superspreader event; it could be the mutation somehow makes it spread more easily without causing more serious illness; or it could just be by chance.
Johnson will hold a press conference Saturday after meeting with his cabinet on the faster spreading strain. With cases surging, Johnson could announce further restrictions.
The government's scientific advisory group for Covid-19 has also warned the new strain is a "real cause for concern," and called for urgent action. On Twitter, Jeremy Farrar said, "Research is ongoing to understand more, but acting urgently now is critical. There is no part of the UK & globally that should not be concerned. As in many countries, the situation is fragile."
Whitty also urged people to take more precautions. "Given this latest development it is now more vital than ever that the public continue to take action in their area to reduce transmission," he said.
Whitty is expected to join Johnson and Patrick Vallance, the government's chief scientific adviser, at the press conference.
This is a developing story.
