KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- Wyandotte County Administrator Doug Bach will announce his pick for the chief of police in Kansas City, Kansas at 10 a.m. Friday at City Hall.
The four finalists are KCKPD deputy chiefs Pamela Waldeck and Karl Oakman, Milton, Georgia Police Chief Rich Austin and associate deputy director for the U.S. Department of Justice Vince Davenport.
One of them will replace KCKPD Interim Chief Michael York, who’s set to retire at the end of this year. York took over in 2019 when former Police Chief Terry Ziegler resigned.
At the time, Ziegler was under investigation from the KBI about paid time off and the subject of community protests about his role in the arrest, and eventual 23-year prison sentence, of an innocent man.
Part of the search process involved a community survey, and the city got back hundreds of responses. The city also issued a survey to residents. People responded building relationships with the community should be one of the top priorities of the new chief.
KCK announced it will also lean on the new chief to create a more diverse police force and continue to develop its use of crime-stopping technology.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.