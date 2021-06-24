Click here for updates on this story
MANCHESTER, New Hampshire (WMUR) -- New Hampshire has become the second state in the country to achieve "no-kill" status at its animal shelters.
The organization Best Friends Animal Society, which advocates for no-kill shelters, said Delaware was the first state to reach that goal.
According to the organization, New Hampshire's pet save rate is more than 92%. Any animals that were put down in the state's shelters were suffering from medical problems or had serious behavioral issues.
Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.